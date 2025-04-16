Clemson hosts No. 17 Cardinals for Thursday-Saturday series

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Louisville (27-9, 9-6 ACC) vs. Clemson (33-6, 11-4 ACC)

• Best Ranking – LOU – No. 17 Baseball America, D1Baseball; CU – No. 2 NCBWA, Perfect Game

• When – Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 23-15 (1970-24)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 15-6 (1970-23)

ANNOUNCED/EXPECTED STARTING PITCHERS

• Thursday – TBA (LOU) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (Expected CU starter per Erik Bakich; 6-0 3.96 ERA)

• Friday – TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU)

• Saturday – TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 22-4 home record, won two of three home games against Stanford last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.7 runs per game and hitting .284 with a .453 slugging percentage, .426 on-base percentage and 49 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.53 ERA, .227 opponents’ batting average and 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

LOUISVILLE OVERVIEW

• Louisville, which has a 3-5 road record and is averaging 9.1 runs per game, is led by 19th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.

• The Cardinals defeated Western Kentucky 5-2 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .327 and have a 5.27 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Lucas Moore is hitting .374 with 27 steals, Jake Munroe is batting .371, Zion Rose has 44 RBIs and Tague Davis has 14 homers.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is outscoring its opposition 55-18 in the first inning.

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 23-0 record, 16 saves, a 3.72 ERA, .227 opponents’ batting average and 231 strikeouts in 191.1 innings pitched.

• Righthander Aidan Knaak has made nine start on the mound in 2025. The other 30 starts on the mound have been by lefthanders.

JARRELL POSTING POWER NUMBERS

• Junior catcher Jacob Jarrell has been one of the team’s top power hitters in 2025.

• He leads the team in homers with nine, including seven in the last 11 games.

• He is hitting .263 with nine homers, four doubles, 23 RBIs, 31 runs and a .404 on-base percentage in 36 games (34 starts) in 2025.

• He is hitting .310 with five homers, four doubles, 10 RBIs, 15 runs and a .638 slugging percentage in 15 ACC regular-season games.

• He has the only two two-homer games by a Tiger in 2025, at Georgia Tech on March 28 and against Gardner-Webb on April 9.

• In his career, he is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, 20 homers, 65 RBIs, 67 runs and a steal in 99 games (87 starts).