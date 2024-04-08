Clemson freshman earns ACC pitcher of the week

Clemson freshman Aidan Knaak earns ACC pitcher of the week

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman righthander Aidan Knaak (Fort Myers, Fla.) was named ACC Co-Pitcher-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined Louisville’s Sebastian Gongora, who was named ACC Co-Pitcher-of-the-Week, and Wake Forest’s Nick Kurtz, who was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. Knaak became the first Tiger freshman to earn ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week honors since 2016 (Alex Eubanks) and the first Tiger first-year freshman since 2013 (Matthew Crownover). Knaak took a no-hitter into the seventh inning at Notre Dame on Sunday. He retired the side in order in five of his first six innings and did not allow a hit until he gave up an infield single in the seventh inning. In 7.0 innings pitched, he allowed just three hits, one earned run and no walks with nine strikeouts in Clemson’s victory. He tied his career high for innings pitched, throwing just 81 pitches (64 strikes). On the season, he is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA, .218 opponents’ batting average and 57 strikeouts against 14 walks in 45.1 innings pitched over eight starts.