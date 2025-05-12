Clemson continues slide in polls after third series loss in a row

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson baseball continued a slide down in the polls after a third consecutive ACC series loss, turning the attention from a potential Top 8 national seed to holding onto a hosting position in the Top 16. The Tigers dropped out of the Top 10 on D1Baseball.com six spots to No. 15 and five spots to No. 17 for Baseball America. "Clemson’s woes continued this weekend, as it dropped its third-straight ACC series," said Baseball America. "The Tigers on Friday scored six runs in the fourth inning en route to a hard-fought win, though their pitching struggled mightily on both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, Duke scored an eye-popping 10 runs in the seventh inning, while on Sunday it scored seven runs between the fourth and fifth innings. It was a week without many positives, though Cam Cannarella and Andrew Ciufo both drove in four runs. Once a candidate for a coveted top-eight national seed, Clemson is no longer a slam-dunk to host." Clemson was a unanimous No. 2 in the polls before a 3-8 stretch that included splitting Top 25 matchups with Georgia and Coastal Carolina and series defeats to NC State, Florida State and Duke. Clemson is No. 14 in the latest RPI rankings. The Tigers wrap the regular season at Pitt starting Thursday ahead of the ACC Tournament. In the ACC, Clemson ranks 14th in the league in batting average (.270) and slugging percentage (.438). The team ERA is down to 10th (5.02) with the third-most strikeouts (500) and 10th-most walks (199). The fielding percentage ranks fifth (.976).

