In Clemson's Super Regional finale defeat to Florida last June, Bakich and former Tigers coach Jack Leggett were both ejected and, therefore, required to serve a two-game suspension in the Tigers' next games.

For Clemson, that means Bakich will not be in the dugout for his team's first two games in the Shriner's Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, where they open with Oklahoma State on Friday (noon ET/FloSports $) and then face Arizona Saturday (noon ET/FloSports $).

Bakich's in-game radio broadcast debut will have to be from his hotel room, however.

"I get to be on the radio. I can't get ejected on the radio," Bakich said with a smile Tuesday during interviews. "I'll be commentating to my best ability...I'll be on the radio and doing my very best. Weird kinda dumb rule that I can't even step foot in the stadium. But whatever, we'll make the best of it."