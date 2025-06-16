Clemson catcher Jacob Jarrell earns All-American honor

CLEMSON, S.C. - Junior catcher Jacob Jarrell (Florence, S.C.) was named a strength & conditioning All-American by the National Strength & Conditioning Association. He became the sixth Tiger since 2018 to be named a strength & conditioning All-American by NSCA, joining Ryley Gilliam (2018), Bryce Teodosio (2021), Geoffrey Gilbert (2022), Jackson Lindley (2023) and Blake Wright (2024). “Jacob has consistently dedicated himself to his physical preparation since arriving at Clemson as a freshman three years ago,” said Rick Franzblau, Clemson’s assistant athletic director for olympic sports performance, in May. “He attacks every workout, warmup and sprint session with the same intensity and focus that he does as the starting catcher for the Tigers. “Jacob is one of the strongest athletes on the team, demonstrated by his 500+ pound box squat and 500+ pound split deadlift. Jacob is one of few two-time captains in team history. His greatest contribution to the team has been the leadership that he has provided in the weight room and off the diamond. “Whether it be firing up one of his teammates in the weight room or inviting one of the ‘weight-gain guys’ over for a steak dinner, he has exemplified the team credo of ‘plant trees you will never see’.” Jarrell, a two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member and Buster Posey Award Watch List member, totaled a team-high 15 home runs in 2025 while hitting .263 with 41 RBIs, 45 runs, a .515 slugging percentage and .387 on-base percentage in 59 games (57 starts). He was also the only Tiger with a multiple-homer game in 2025, as he accomplished the feat twice. In his three-year Tiger career, Jarrell is hitting .255 with 26 homers, 15 doubles, 83 RBIs and 81 runs in 122 games (110 starts).