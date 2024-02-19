|
Clemson baseball’s place in Top 10 after weekend sweep
Clemson baseball maintained its Top 10 standing after the opening weekend.
In the national polls, Baseball America kept the Clemson at No. 9 and D1Baseball kept Erik Bakich’s Tigers at No. 10 after a weekend sweep of Xavier. “The Tigers this weekend cruised to a series sweep of Xavier. They scored double-digit runs twice and received contributions from nearly everyone in the lineup. Most notably, 2023 ACC freshman of the year Cam Cannarella went 7-for-13 and infielder Blake Wright went 6-for-14. On the bump, Billy Barlow (5 IP, 0 ER) and Tristan Smith (4 IP, 1 ER) each turned in strong starts and a handful of bullpen arms had spotless appearances,” said Baseball America. The Tigers return to action on Tuesday versus Presbyterian College (4 pm/ACCNX). Clemson then hosts Kennesaw State on the weekend before next week’s three-site rivalry series with South Carolina. Baseball America has the Gamecocks ranked No. 12. Wake Forest is the unanimous No. 1 still after a 3-0 weekend. Clemson in the polls Baseball America: 9 D1Baseball: 10 Perfect Game: 18 NCBWA: 8
