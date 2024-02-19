CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson ran up 33 runs over the weekend.

Clemson baseball’s place in Top 10 after weekend sweep
by - 2024 Feb 19 09:22

Clemson baseball maintained its Top 10 standing after the opening weekend.

In the national polls, Baseball America kept the Clemson at No. 9 and D1Baseball kept Erik Bakich’s Tigers at No. 10 after a weekend sweep of Xavier.

“The Tigers this weekend cruised to a series sweep of Xavier. They scored double-digit runs twice and received contributions from nearly everyone in the lineup. Most notably, 2023 ACC freshman of the year Cam Cannarella went 7-for-13 and infielder Blake Wright went 6-for-14. On the bump, Billy Barlow (5 IP, 0 ER) and Tristan Smith (4 IP, 1 ER) each turned in strong starts and a handful of bullpen arms had spotless appearances,” said Baseball America.

The Tigers return to action on Tuesday versus Presbyterian College (4 pm/ACCNX).

Clemson then hosts Kennesaw State on the weekend before next week’s three-site rivalry series with South Carolina. Baseball America has the Gamecocks ranked No. 12.

Wake Forest is the unanimous No. 1 still after a 3-0 weekend.

Clemson in the polls

Baseball America: 9

D1Baseball: 10

Perfect Game: 18

NCBWA: 8

