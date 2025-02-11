Clemson baseball unveils fan experience, stadium enhancements

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson University Athletic Department announced a series of fan experience and stadium enhancements at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the 2025 home season, which begins Feb. 19 when the Tigers host Presbyterian in their home opener. The upgrades enhance Doug Kingsmore Stadium, already one of the top venues for college baseball in the nation. Clemson has had a top-20 national figure in average home attendance for 31 straight seasons, including a school-record 5,060 fans per home date in 2024. The Tigers look to continue their momentum under third-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, who led the program to 44-win seasons in 2023 and 2024 and an NCAA Super Regional appearance in 2024. Single-game tickets are available for as low as $5. EXPANDED FAN SECTION The large and enclosed space at field level located directly beside the third-base dugout is now available for fans to enjoy games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. For decades, the space was designated as the visiting team’s bullpen area. However, that bullpen mound was moved onto the playing surface, allowing fans to purchase standing-room only tickets and enjoy games from a unique perspective at this expanded space. The standing-room only space that previously existed down the left-field line has approximately doubled in size with this additional area designated for fans. The section is designed to bring the energy and create an electric atmosphere. EXTENDED NETTING With safety being a top priority for the thousands of Tiger fans in attendance at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, the netting on both sides of home plate has been extended from near the home plate area to near the outfield walls. The extension has been made by all MLB teams. NEW FIELD TURF IN FOUL TERRITORY The entire foul territory, from the left-field foul pole, to behind home plate, to the right-field foul pole and up through the outfield foul lines and to the infield dirt is now synthetic field turf. It allows the program to utilize those spaces more readily for rainy and wet conditions during training. It also assists with high-traffic areas around the dugout, which often became devoid of natural grass and muddy due to wear and tear. The Clemson script is an added aesthetic feature directly behind home plate. The infield and outfield surfaces remain a natural-grass surface.