Clemson baseball selected as NCAA regional host

Erik Bakich's Tigers captured the ACC crown and capped the regular season with a 43-17 record on Sunday, going into the NCAA Tournament on a 16-game winning streak.

The Tigers are a virtual lock to add a top-8 national seed in Monday’s full NCAA Tournament field announcement (noon, ESPN2) for a chance to host all the way until Omaha’s College World Series. The program last had a top-8 national seed in 2016 after the previous ACC championship.

Clemson's most recent appearance in the Super Regional and College World Series rounds came in 2010.

Between then and this season, the Tigers also hosted in 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Clemson last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, falling in the Ole Miss Regional.

All-session and single-session tickets for the Clemson Regional will go on sale to IPTAY members on Monday afternoon after the NCAA Selection Show. On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., all-session and single-session tickets will go on sale for all fans.

Full regional host sites list: Auburn, Baton Rouge (LSU), Charlottesville (Virginia), Clemson, Columbia (South Carolina), Conway (Coastal Carolina), Coral Gables (Miami), Fayetteville (Arkansas), Gainesville (Florida), Lexington (Kentucky), Nashville (Vanderbilt), Palo Alto (Stanford), Stillwater (Oklahoma State), Terre Haute (Indiana State), Tuscaloosa (Alabama), Winston-Salem (Wake Forest).