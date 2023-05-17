Clemson baseball projected as potential host all the way to Omaha

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's hot streak lately has them in position to not only host but also have an opportunity to play in Doug Kingsmore Stadium all the way to the College World Series in Omaha. Although No. 16 in its rankings currently, Baseball America projects Clemson (36-17, 17-10) as the No. 6 national seed. In that call, they see Campbell as the 2-seed, then Oklahoma and Air Force and the prediction has Clemson's potential Super Regional opposite a Kentucky Super Regional. Wake Forest is regarded as the top overall seed there and the ACC is also projected regional hosts with Virginia (10), Miami (12) and Boston College (14). Later on Wednesday, D1Baseball also projected Clemson as a top-8 seed, at No. 7 overall, also hosting Campbell, as well as Texas Tech and Davidson and also opposite a Kentucky Super. They have Wake up top as well, with ACC hosts also for Virginia (9), Miami (13) and Duke (15). Clemson was last a top-8 national seed in 2016 after winning the ACC Tournament, rated seventh overall going in before a regional exit. The program has not advanced to the Super Regional round since 2010, which was also the last College World Series appearance. The Tigers have essentially cleared one hurdle going into the final regular season weekend, as they will make their first NCAA Tournament since 2019 and will likely host for the first time since 2018. Erik Bakich, in his first year leading the program, has Clemson on a nine-game winning streak, tallying six ACC series wins in a row and three of the last four being sweeps. The Tigers went 11-1 in midweek games from March-on and 12-2 overall. Clemson hosts UNC for a three-game series starting Thursday at 6 p.m., with a Friday 6 p.m. game and a Saturday 1 p.m. contest wrapping the regular season before next week's ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, North Carolina.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest