Willie Weiss joins Riley Bertram as Wolverines headed to Clemson this season as grad transfers (Michigan baseball photo).
Willie Weiss joins Riley Bertram as Wolverines headed to Clemson this season as grad transfers (Michigan baseball photo).

Clemson baseball picks up second grad transfer commit this week
by - 2022 Jun 22, Wed 22:03

Clemson baseball had its second grad transfer from Erik Bakich's Big Ten champs announced on Wednesday.

Right-handed pitcher Willie Weiss announced a commitment to Clemson.

"I would like to thank The University of Michigan for the best 4 years of my life. I have now decided to grad transfer to Clemson University," Weiss said. "Go Tigers!"

Weiss (6-3 225) logged 17 saves and a 9-6 record with a 3.67 ERA, tallying 127 strikeouts to 66 walks over three seasons from 2019-22.

He was named the No. 19 MLB draft prospect in the Big Ten going into last season after earning third-team all-conference honors as a junior.

Weiss was a named freshman All-American in 2019 with nine saves in 39 1/3 innings over 22 appearances.

He was the Gatorade Player of the Year out of Oregon in 2018.

Weiss joins former Wolverines shortstop Riley Bertram in Clemson transfer commitments this week.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
CBS Sports analyst predicts Clemson regular season wins total
CBS Sports analyst predicts Clemson regular season wins total
Clemson's ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent set
Clemson's ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent set
REPORT: Clemson baseball set to hire pitching coach
REPORT: Clemson baseball set to hire pitching coach
Recent 4-star visitor has Clemson in final four, sets commitment date
Recent 4-star visitor has Clemson in final four, sets commitment date
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest