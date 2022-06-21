Clemson baseball picks up Michigan grad transfer

Michigan graduate transfer shortstop Riley Bertram announced he will play his final season at Clemson under his former coach Erik Bakich.

"Thank you to the University of Michigan and @umichbaseball for 4 of the greatest years of my life," Bertram said. "With that being said, I have committed to Clemson University for my final year of eligibility."

Bertram hit .298 with 40 RBIs, 19 doubles, two homers, two triples and 99 total bases with a .421 slugging percentage last season.

He was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team from a Wolverines squad that took the title.

All-totaled, Bertram has played in 132 college games (111 starts) with 66 RBIs, 33 doubles and a .271 batting average.

With that being said, I have committed to Clemson University for my final year of eligibility. @ClemsonBaseball ?? pic.twitter.com/Tl7hnCHJZY — Riley Bertram (@Riley_Bertram12) June 21, 2022