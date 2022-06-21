Riley Bertram made All-Big Ten Tournament last year.
Clemson baseball picks up Michigan grad transfer
by - 2022 Jun 21, Tue 16:47

Michigan graduate transfer shortstop Riley Bertram announced he will play his final season at Clemson under his former coach Erik Bakich.

"Thank you to the University of Michigan and @umichbaseball for 4 of the greatest years of my life," Bertram said. "With that being said, I have committed to Clemson University for my final year of eligibility."

Bertram hit .298 with 40 RBIs, 19 doubles, two homers, two triples and 99 total bases with a .421 slugging percentage last season.

He was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team from a Wolverines squad that took the title.

All-totaled, Bertram has played in 132 college games (111 starts) with 66 RBIs, 33 doubles and a .271 batting average.

