Noah Samol played one season at Georgia Tech and is now headed to Clemson.
Clemson baseball picked up ACC transfer Noah Samol
by - 2023 Jul 20, Thu 19:11

Georgia Tech freshman left-handed pitcher Noah Samol rounds out a seven-man Clemson transfer class.

Samol (6-8 240) made 12 appearances this past season for the Yellow Jackets, going 0-1 with an 11.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts to 13 walks.

Samol's high school bio:

Rated as the top left-handed pitcher and No. 3 prospect out of Ohio … Also rated as a top-35 left-handed pitcher nationally … Three-year letterwinner at William Mason … Helped lead them to a Greater Miami Conference title in 2021 and 2022 … Also won the district championship in 2021 and 2022 before winning regional championship in 2022 … Named 2022 Greater Miami Conference Pitcher of the Year … Named 2022 first-team all-GMC … Named 2022 first-team All-City … Named 2022 first-team All-Ohio by Prep Baseball Report … Named 2022 second-team All-Ohio (OHSBCA) … Pitcher a no-hitter against Kings High School at Prasco Field on April 21, 2022 … Pitched just 4.1 innings in 2019 and 2021 for showcase ball … Named 2022 Central Region All-American … Father, John, played basketball at John Carroll University (1993-97).

Clemson's transfer class also includes Wofford right-handed pitcher Lucas Mahlstedt, Richmond left-handed/outfielder Alden Mathes, Davidson infielder Jacob Hinderleider, Wofford right-handed pitcher Matthew Marchal, Georgetown infielder Andrew Ciufo and Michigan catcher Jimmy Obertop.

