Clemson baseball picked up ACC transfer Noah Samol

Georgia Tech freshman left-handed pitcher Noah Samol rounds out a seven-man Clemson transfer class. Samol (6-8 240) made 12 appearances this past season for the Yellow Jackets, going 0-1 with an 11.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts to 13 walks. Samol's high school bio: Rated as the top left-handed pitcher and No. 3 prospect out of Ohio … Also rated as a top-35 left-handed pitcher nationally … Three-year letterwinner at William Mason … Helped lead them to a Greater Miami Conference title in 2021 and 2022 … Also won the district championship in 2021 and 2022 before winning regional championship in 2022 … Named 2022 Greater Miami Conference Pitcher of the Year … Named 2022 first-team all-GMC … Named 2022 first-team All-City … Named 2022 first-team All-Ohio by Prep Baseball Report … Named 2022 second-team All-Ohio (OHSBCA) … Pitcher a no-hitter against Kings High School at Prasco Field on April 21, 2022 … Pitched just 4.1 innings in 2019 and 2021 for showcase ball … Named 2022 Central Region All-American … Father, John, played basketball at John Carroll University (1993-97). Clemson's transfer class also includes Wofford right-handed pitcher Lucas Mahlstedt, Richmond left-handed/outfielder Alden Mathes, Davidson infielder Jacob Hinderleider, Wofford right-handed pitcher Matthew Marchal, Georgetown infielder Andrew Ciufo and Michigan catcher Jimmy Obertop. Two more strikeouts on the night added by @NoahSamol



📺 @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/eGEotGomRJ — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 19, 2023 .@NoahSamol puts up a zero for the Jackets in the seventh, including this strikeout 😤 pic.twitter.com/KnzqHZCwfB — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 14, 2023 Clemson baseball nabs transfer LHP @NoahSamol from GT. Big arm.. up to 97. Fun fact is that he had a perfect score of 36 on ACT. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) July 20, 2023

