Clemson baseball finishes as high as Top 15 in final polls

After starting the NCAA Tournament as high as No. 4, the Tigers’ final best ranking came from Baseball America at No. 15.

“Clemson stormed into the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the country but ultimately made a quick exit in the Clemson Regional,” said the outlet. “After losing an extra-innings battle against Tennessee, its season ended with a loss to Charlotte. Clemson can still feel very good about its season, however, as it orchestrated a sensational mid-season turnaround that led to an ACC Tournament title and the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.”

Clemson finished the campaign 44-19 overall and 20-10 in ACC action.

Transfer portal entry Billy Amick and John Olerud two-way standout award winner Caden Grice were named first-team All-Americans for their contributions to the season.

Baseball America’s full final Top 5 is LSU, Florida, Wake Forest, TCU and Tennessee.

The last time Clemson had a ranking after a full season was No. 12 in the 2018 season.

Clemson’s final 2023 baseball rankings

Baseball America: 15

Collegiate Baseball: 17

D1Baseball: 18

Coaches: 18

NCBWA: 18