CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson Baseball announces signing class

Clemson Baseball announces signing class
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 24, Thu 12:10

CLEMSON, S.C. - Head Coach Erik Bakich announced the signing class of 13 recent high school graduates and seven Division I transfers on Thursday. All 20 newcomers are eligible to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2024 season.

“We’re extremely excited about what these newcomers will bring to Team 127,” said Bakich of the class. “All the credit goes to our staff, who works tirelessly to identify, recruit and sign the best prospects in the country. Many of our newcomers have been on campus this summer training with our strength and exercise science staffs, and we can’t wait to get them on the field during the fall training season.”

Five Tigers were rated among the top-500 prospects (high school and college) for the 2023 MLB draft, Justin Leguernic (No. 224), Aidan Knaak (No. 308), Tryston McCladdie (No. 390), Jarren Purify (No. 391) and Drew Titsworth (No. 453).

Alden Mathes, a transfer from Richmond, was drafted in the 19th round (No. 557 overall pick) of the 2022 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Signing class:

Luke Brown

Andrew Ciufo

Jackson Cole

Chance Fitzgerald

Jacob Hinderleider

Aidan Knaak

Justin Leguernic

Lucas Mahlstedt

Matthew Marchal

Ty Marshall

Alden Mathes

Tryston McCladdie

Jacob McGovern

Jimmy Obertop

Devin Parks

Hideki Prather

Jackson Proctor

Jarren Purify

Noah Samol

Drew Titsworth

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson Baseball announces signing class
Clemson Baseball announces signing class
Former Clemson standout traded to Giants
Former Clemson standout traded to Giants
WATCH: Will Shipley ranked #10 ACC player of 2023
WATCH: Will Shipley ranked #10 ACC player of 2023
WATCH: House Call - Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (S1, Ep. 2)
WATCH: House Call - Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (S1, Ep. 2)
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week