Clemson baseball announces Nick Schnabel as assistant, recruiting coordinator

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Erik Bakich announced on June 27, 2022 that Nick Schnabel joined the staff as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator. Schnabel, who will work with the infielders, coached alongside Bakich during his tenure at Michigan from 2013-22 and was named national assistant coach-of-the-year by ABCA in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to have Coach Schnabel join our staff at Clemson as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator,” said Bakich. “We served together at Michigan for 10 years, and he has been a part of some great teams. His knowledge, work ethic, energy and recruiting prowess is unmatched. I’m excited for Nick, Emily, Cal and Caroline to be a part of the Clemson Family.”

Schnabel, 44, served as recruiting coordinator as well as working with the Wolverine infielders and hitters during his tenure in Ann Arbor. His 2018 recruiting class was ranked No. 10 in the nation by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball, one of the highest rankings in program history and Big Ten Conference history.

Many of those players were instrumental in the 2019 team’s 50-22 record and an NCAA runner-up finish in the championship series of the College World Series, as Michigan came just one win shy of the national title. Schnabel was also a key part of NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2015, the first Big Ten Conference Tournament championship during his time at Michigan.

The 2022 team won the Big Ten Conference Tournament title and played in the Louisville Regional, advancing to the championship game. The 2021 Michigan team also made an NCAA Tournament appearance.

The 2020 team was poised for a successful season as well before it was cut short. Following that season, four Wolverines were drafted in the five-round draft, including three hitters under Schnabel’s tutelage, Jordan Nwogu (third round), Jesse Franklin (third round) and Jack Blomgren (fifth round).

Schnabel served three seasons (2010-12) at his alma mater, East Carolina, as hitting instructor, infield coach and recruiting coordinator. He also was hitting instructor and recruiting coordinator at Liberty (2008,09) and served as hitting instructor at Army West Point (2006,07).

In 2005, he was an assistant coach at Chipola (Fla.) College after he began his coaching career as the volunteer assistant coach at East Carolina in 2004, when the Pirates totaled 51 wins and advanced to the Columbia (S.C.) Super Regional.

He played alongside Bakich at East Carolina in 1999 and 2000. Schnabel was a First-Team All-CAA selection and CAA Defensive Player-of-the-Year in 1999. During both seasons, the Pirates won league titles and were No. 1 seeds in NCAA Regionals. In his two years in Greenville, he hit .333 with five homers, 29 doubles, 58 RBIs, 106 runs and 19 steals in 120 games.

Schnabel began his collegiate career at Ohlone (Calif.) College, where he was a first-team all-conference player.

After his playing career in college, Schnabel played four seasons (2000-03) and 189 games of minor league baseball in the Expos organization.

Schnabel graduated from East Carolina in 2003 with a degree in communications.

He was born Nicholas Arthur Schnabel on March 16, 1978 in Berkeley, Calif. The Martinez, Calif. native and his wife, Emily, have two children, Cal and Caroline.