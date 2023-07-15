|
Clemson adds standout in-state transfer Lucas Mahlstedt
|2023 Jul 15, Sat 15:39-
Wofford right-handed pitcher Lucas Mahlstedt announced a transfer commitment to Clemson on Saturday.
"Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," Mahlstedt said. "I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for guiding me and Wofford Baseball for giving me an opportunity these last two years." Mahlstedt posted a 7-2 record with a 2.69 ERA and six saves over 83 2/3 innings this season. Mahlstedt was named to the 2023 SoCon All-Tournament Team and also garnered first-team season conference honors. His numbers improved significantly from his freshman year, where he went 2-1 with an 8.33 ERA over 31 1/3 frames. Mahlstedt was a three-year starter at Spruce Creek High School (Ormond Beach, Florida), earning All-Area first-team honors. Clemson has also had announced transfers from Richmond left-handed/outfielder Alden Mathes, Davidson infielder Jacob Hinderleider, Wofford right-handed pitcher Matthew Marchal, Georgetown infielder Andrew Ciufo and Michigan catcher Jimmy Obertop. Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for guiding me and Wofford Baseball for giving me an opportunity these last two years. pic.twitter.com/kIRlXMNjue
"Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," Mahlstedt said. "I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for guiding me and Wofford Baseball for giving me an opportunity these last two years."
Mahlstedt posted a 7-2 record with a 2.69 ERA and six saves over 83 2/3 innings this season.
Mahlstedt was named to the 2023 SoCon All-Tournament Team and also garnered first-team season conference honors.
His numbers improved significantly from his freshman year, where he went 2-1 with an 8.33 ERA over 31 1/3 frames.
Mahlstedt was a three-year starter at Spruce Creek High School (Ormond Beach, Florida), earning All-Area first-team honors.
Clemson has also had announced transfers from Richmond left-handed/outfielder Alden Mathes, Davidson infielder Jacob Hinderleider, Wofford right-handed pitcher Matthew Marchal, Georgetown infielder Andrew Ciufo and Michigan catcher Jimmy Obertop.
Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for guiding me and Wofford Baseball for giving me an opportunity these last two years. pic.twitter.com/kIRlXMNjue— Lucas Mahlstedt (@Lucas_Mahlstedt) July 15, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now