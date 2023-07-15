Clemson adds standout in-state transfer

"Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," Mahlstedt said. "I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for guiding me and Wofford Baseball for giving me an opportunity these last two years."

Mahlstedt posted a 7-2 record with a 2.69 ERA and six saves over 83 2/3 innings this season.

Mahlstedt was named to the 2023 SoCon All-Tournament Team and also garnered first-team season conference honors.

His numbers improved significantly from his freshman year, where he went 2-1 with an 8.33 ERA over 31 1/3 frames.

Mahlstedt was a three-year starter at Spruce Creek High School (Ormond Beach, Florida), earning All-Area first-team honors.

Clemson has also had announced transfers from Richmond left-handed/outfielder Alden Mathes, Davidson infielder Jacob Hinderleider, Wofford right-handed pitcher Matthew Marchal, Georgetown infielder Andrew Ciufo and Michigan catcher Jimmy Obertop.