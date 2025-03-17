Clemson ace named ACC pitcher of the week

Clemson ace Aidan Knaak named ACC pitcher of the week

CLEMSON, S.C. - Sophomore righthander Aidan Knaak (Fort Myers, Fla.) was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined Georgia Tech’s Drew Burress, who was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. It marked the third time in Knaak's career that he was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, as he earned that accolade two times as a freshman in 2024. He became only the seventh Tiger to earn ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week honors three times in a career, joining Kris Benson (6), Josh Cribb (3), Matthew Crownover (3), Alex Eubanks (3), Daniel Gossett (3) and Ryan Mottl (3). The ACC began naming a pitcher-of-the-week in 1989. Knaak pitched 7.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 2-1 win over Notre Dame on Friday. He totaled a career-high 12 strikeouts to earn the win. In 96 pitches (71 strikes), he allowed just two baserunners, one on a single and one on a walk, both with two outs in the third inning. He retired the last 13 batters and retired the side in order in six of his seven innings. On the season, he is 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA, .181 opponents’ batting average and 44 strikeouts against nine walks in 25.2 innings pitched over five starts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Baseball (@clemsonbaseball)