Clemson OF named to national player of the year watch list

Cam Cannarella named to Golden Spikes watch list

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Sophomore outfielder Cam Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) was one of 55 players named to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list on Friday. The award is presented each year by USA Baseball to the national player-of-the-year. The preseason first-team All-American is one of the leaders of the Tigers, who are ranked as high as No. 9 in the preseason polls by Baseball America and USA Today. Cannarella earned first-team freshman All-America and ACC Freshman-of-the-Year honors in 2023, when he was also a First-Team All-ACC selection. He hit .388 with 72 runs, seven homers, 47 RBIs, a .462 on-base percentage and 24 steals in 59 games. He led the nation in batting average among Power 5 Conference freshmen as well. The Tigers begin the 2024 season on Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. against Xavier at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.