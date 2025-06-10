Cam Cannarella, Lucas Mahlstedt earn All-American honors

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior righthander Lucas Mahlstedt (Ormond Beach, Fla.) and junior outfielder Cam Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) were named All-Americans by Perfect Game on Tuesday. Mahlstedt earned first-team honors, while Cannarella was named a third-team All-American. It marked the third year in a row that Clemson had multiple All-Americans. Cannarella became the first Tiger since Seth Beer (2016-18) to be an All-American in multiple years, as he was a third-team All-American in 2024. Mahlstedt, Clemson’s 70th All-American, became the first Tiger reliever to earn All-America honors since 2018 (Ryley Gilliam) and the first Clemson reliever to earn first-team All-America accolades since 2016 (Pat Krall). In 2025, Mahlstedt had 15 saves, tied for the school record. He was 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts against eight walks in 48.0 innings pitched. In two years as a Tiger, Mahlstedt was 8-2 with a 3.91 ERA in 101.1 innings pitched over 55 relief outings. He had 16 saves, tied for sixth in Clemson history, and 100 strikeouts against 23 walks, good for a 4.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Cannarella hit .353 with five homers, two triples, 22 doubles, 52 RBIs, 62 runs, a .479 on-base percentage and six steals in 61 games in 2025. He ended the season on a 44-game on-base streak and 22-game hitting streak, as he hit .421 with four homers, a triple, 11 doubles, a .684 slugging percentage and .491 on-base percentage during his 22-game hitting streak. In his career, Cannarella is hitting .360 with 262 hits, 54 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 159 RBIs, 192 runs and 30 steals in 178 games. He also has a .551 slugging percentage and .453 on-base percentage. Cam Cannarella. WOW!! 🤯⚾️



📺 ESPN2

pic.twitter.com/xUPNDa4Jno — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 4, 2025 Mahlstedt is a Jerry guy for sure!

45.1 IP

59/7 K/BB

2.18 ERA



He’s 22 and a SR and he probably goes higher in the draft for Jerry like a Hunter Cranton.



A LOT TO LIKE WITH @Lucas_Mahlstedt pic.twitter.com/pXwTagNwpP — Up West Sports Podcast (@UpWestSports) May 23, 2025