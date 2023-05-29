Caden Grice: Clemson is far from done

TigerNet Staff by

After winning the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship, Caden Grice spoke to the ACC Digital Network about how special the win was and how great it was to be able to celebrate with such an amazing group of teammates. He also added that while they are happy to win the ACC, Clemson is not done this season and is ready to take their winning ways into the NCAA Tournament.

