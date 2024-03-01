Clemson-South Carolina series weather update

TigerNet Staff by

COLUMBIA – Clemson's game at South Carolina has been postponed due to rain in the Midlands. A future matchup date at Founders Park is to be determined. Ticket information regarding the postponed game will be shared at a later date. The Gamecocks and Tigers will shift to Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies, on Saturday, March 2 at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. The series concludes at Clemson at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The updated pitching matchups are to be determined later. SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record - Clemson leads 186-145-2 (1899-2023) • Record at South Carolina - South Carolina leads 86-70-2 (1900-2023) • Record at Neutral - Tied 13-13 (1899-2023) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 103-46 (1907-2023) STARTING PITCHERS (going into the series) • Friday - RHP Billy Barlow (CU) vs. RHP Eli Jones (USC) • Saturday - RHP Dylan Eskew (USC) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU) • Sunday - RHP Roman Kimball (USC) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has played all of its games at home, defeated USC Upstate 12-6 on Tuesday behind five homers, its most since 2022. • The Tigers are averaging 8.6 runs per game and hitting .330 with a .570 slugging percentage, .441 on-base percentage and six steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.62 ERA, .236 opponents’ batting average and 2.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .950. SOUTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW • South Carolina, which has played all its games at home and is averaging 9.3 runs per game, is led by seventh-year Head Coach Mark Kingston. • The Gamecocks defeated Gardner-Webb 7-1 on Tuesday. They are hitting .285 and have a 2.40 ERA and .968 fielding percentage. • Former Tiger Dylan Brewer is hitting .519, Ethan Petry is batting .357 with three homers and Garrett Gainey has the team's lone save. STORIED RIVALRY • South Carolina is Clemson’s most-common opponent in history, as the two have played 333 times dating to 1899. • The two have met at least once every year since 1945, with the exception of 1984. Therefore, the two have met each of the last 39 years. • The season matchups went to a three-game, weekend-series format in 2010 after the two teams played four midweek games for decades. • South Carolina leads the series 8-6 in regular-season, neutral-site contests since 2010. • South Carolina leads the series 12-6 at Founders Park (opened in 2009). • The series is tied 1-1 at Segra Park (the first meeting there was in 2020). • Clemson leads the series 56-29 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (opened in 1970). QUICK HITS • Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the third-base dugout at Segra Park on Saturday. • Clemson has won six of the last nine season series against South Carolina from 2015-23. • Former Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee (2016-22) is the associate head coach at South Carolina. TIGERS AT SEGRA PARK • Clemson has a 3-2 all-time record in five games at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C. • The Tigers have outscored the opposition 34-21 at Segra Park, an average score of 6.8-4.2. • Clemson is 1-1 against South Carolina at Segra Park. • Clemson is 1-0 under Head Coach Erik Bakich at Segra Park. BOB BRADLEY AWARD PRESENTED SUNDAY • Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series is presented the Bob Bradley Award. The Gamecocks’ MVP receives the Tom Price Award. • The 2024 series marks the 24th year the awards are presented. • The two late athletic communications directors served as baseball contacts for their respective schools for decades.

