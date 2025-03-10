Baseball: Tigers host Liberty midweek, Tigers infielder earns ACC player of the week

Baseball: Tigers host Liberty midweek, Jarren Purify earns ACC player of the week

CLEMSON, S.C. - Sophomore infielder Jarren Purify (Detroit, Mich.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined NC State’s Ryan Marohn, who was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. Purify led Clemson to a 5-0 record in five games last week by going 12-for-20 (.600) with two homers, two triples, a double, nine RBIs, five runs, a 1.150 slugging percentage, .583 on-base percentage, a steal and no errors in 12 chances at second base. He had three three-hit games and three multiple-RBI games, including going 3-for-4 a triple, double and four RBIs in Wednesday’s win. On the season, he is hitting .447 with 16 runs, four doubles, two triples, three homers, 17 RBIs, an .809 slugging percentage, a .500 on-base percentage and nine steals in 15 games. CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host Liberty in a two-game midweek series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. SERIES SETUP • Who - Liberty (11-4) vs. Clemson (15-1) • Best Ranking - LIB - NR; CU - No. 4 Perfect Game • When - Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (4 p.m.) • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch - ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers - Ron Smith (Tuesday, Wednesday), Pete Yanity (Tuesday), Graham Doty (Wednesday) • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball • Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record - Liberty leads 6-5 (1988-20) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 5-3 (1988-20) STARTING PITCHERS • Tuesday - LHP Josh Swink (LIB, 2-1, 7.62 ERA) vs. LHP Brendon Bennett (CU, 0-0, 0.00) • Wednesday - TBA (LIB) vs. TBA (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 10-0 home record, swept Davidson in three home games last weekend and has won 13 games in a row. • The Tigers are averaging 8.8 runs per game and hitting .306 with a .471 slugging percentage, .441 on-base percentage and 20 steals. • The pitching staff has a 3.98 ERA, .210 opponents’ batting average and 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .977. LIBERTY OVERVIEW • Liberty, which has a 4-2 road record and is averaging 7.3 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Bradley LeCroy. • The Flames swept Central Michigan in three home games last weekend. They are hitting .263 and have a 3.86 ERA and .978 fielding percentage. • Landon Scilley is hitting .339, Jaxon Sorenson and Nick Barone both have five homers and former Tiger Camden Troyer (2022) has three homers. QUICK HITS • Liberty Head Coach Bradley LeCroy was a player (1997-00) and assistant coach (2003-05,11-22) at Clemson. • Clemson's 13-game winning streak is its longest since it won 17 in a row from April 29 to June 2 in 2023. • Clemson's bullpen has a 10-0 record, seven saves, a 3.72 ERA, .217 opponents' batting average and 92 strikeouts in 75.0 innings pitched. PURIFY EMERGING AT THE PLATE • Sophomore Jarren Purify has always been stellar on defense and one of the team's best leaders and energetic teammates. • In 2025, he has become one of the team's top offensive threats. • He is hitting .447 with three homers, two triples, four doubles, 17 RBIs, 16 runs and an .809 slugging percentage in 15 games in 2025. • He also has a .500 on-base percentage and team-high nine steals along with a .959 fielding percentage at second base. • He is hitting .545 with runners in scoring position and .500 with two outs. • He is riding a nine-game hitting streak and is 17-for-30 (.567) with three homers and 12 RBIs during the streak. • He was named ACC Player-of-the-Week on March 10, as he was 12-for-20 with two homers, two triples, a double and nine RBIs in five games. • In his career, he is hitting .292 with 11 doubles, three triples, six homers, 45 RBIs, 48 runs and 20 steals in 69 games (62 starts).