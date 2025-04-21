Clemson pro placed on MLB injured list

sports_baseball
Atlanta's Spencer Strider placed on MLB injured list
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 9 hours ago

The Atlanta Braves placed former Clemson right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list Monday with a strained right hamstring. The IL desgination is backdated to April 18.

MLB.com Braves reporter Mark Bowman reported that Strider was injured playing catch in warmups.

He was scheduled to start on Tuesday versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Strider made some history in his return start in Toronto last week from the elbow injury that shelved him for a large part of the 2024 season.

With his fifth strikeout in 4+ innings, Strider became the fastest Major League Baseball primary starter to 500 career strikeouts (in 334 career innings). The previous best for the 500 mark was Milwaukee Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta, who reached 500 strikeouts in 372 innings.

The 2020 fourth-round MLB draft selection came into the outing with a 6.7 career WAR with a 32-10 record, 3.47 ERA and 495 strikeouts in 67 games.

