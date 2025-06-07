Conference freshman of year commits to Clemson

App State standout Tyler Lichtenberger commits to Clemson

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson has gained a commitment from top Sun Belt transfer and Appalachian State shortstop Tyler Lichtenberger, he posted on social media late last night. The 2025 Sun Belt Conference freshman of the year was in town for a visit Thursday. App State writeup on his season with the freshman of the year honor: "Lichtenberger burst onto the scene in 2025, reaching base safely in each of his first 34 games played. Overall, Lichtenberger has reached base safely in 46 of his 52 games played, registering hits in 40 of those contests, including a team-leading 24 multi-hit efforts. The Boca Raton, Fla. native ranks among Sun Belt leaders in batting (seventh – .342) and hits (sixth – 69), while his 40 hits in league play are also tied for fourth-most in the conference. "Lichtenberger has impacted the game in all facets. He has hit 13 doubles and stolen seven bases, while he has been a part of 21 double plays turned defensively. He was named to the mid-season watch list for the Brooks Wallace Award, presented to the top shortstop in college baseball at the conclusion of the season." He finished with a .341 batting average, three homers, 13 doubles, two triples, 40 runs scored, 37 RBIs, 18 walks and 35 strikeouts. He posted a .943 fielding percentage (12 errors). Transfer News: SS Tyler Lichtenberger has entered the portal. Sun Belt FOTY. Hit .341/.410/.468 with 18 XBH and 37 RBIs. AA B2B skills, particularly feasts on FB (93% contact rate). Uses whole field, wiry frame w/room to add impact. Present barrel skills. pic.twitter.com/qPyOuuzxw8 — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) June 2, 2025 Some more impressive infield defense courtesy of Tyler Lichtenberger!#TIGMA pic.twitter.com/dpmH5Rzf3h — App State Baseball (@AppBaseball) May 3, 2025 Year 1 ✅ pic.twitter.com/JqJrBnb4ro — Tyler Lichtenberger (@TylerLichtenbe3) May 27, 2025

