CLEMSON BASEBALL

Billy Amick is headed to Tennessee after entering the transfer portal last month.
Billy Amick is headed to Tennessee after entering the transfer portal last month.

All-American former Tiger Billy Amick commits to SEC school
by - 2023 Jul 6, Thu 11:07

Former Clemson All-American Billy Amick is headed to one of the last schools he faced as a Tiger.

Amick announced a commitment to Tennessee on Thursday. He was reported to enter the transfer portal back on June 16.

"Excited for what is next! Go vols!" Amick said on Twitter.

Amick and the Tigers fell to Tennessee in extra innings in the NCAA Tournament regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, before the Vols went on to win the regional and eventually make the College World Series.

Amick only played in nine games as a freshman, but he worked his way into the lineup and surged as a sophomore.

Amick earned first-team All-American honors by hitting .413 (team-best) with 13 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .772 slugging percentage (team-best).

Amick totaled seven RBIs in Clemson's ACC Baseball Championship run.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star DB target sets commitment date
4-star DB target sets commitment date
Clemson's football freshman jersey numbers released
Clemson's football freshman jersey numbers released
All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
Clemson pledge jumps up latest ESPN rankings
Clemson pledge jumps up latest ESPN rankings
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 58) Author
spacer TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 TigerNet News®
spacer Just Gross!***
 Tigersense®
spacer Re: Just Gross!***
 FamilyofOrange
spacer Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuch***
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuch***
 OneJedi®
spacer So - is this a "Show me the money!" situation?***
 joeyb®
spacer Re: So - is this a "Show me the money!" situation?***
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: So - is this a "Show me the money!" situation?***
 carolinachef
spacer Anyone heard what his free agent deal was worth? Thanks.***
 surroundedtiger
spacer one less dude to pull for.....
 tigerpaw®
spacer Re: one less dude to pull for.....
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Slap in the face***
 clemsonstud05®
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 T3Tiger®
spacer He is the exception to once a Tiger, always a Tiger.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 clemson-tiger1
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 TigerNation88
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 TigerNation88
spacer I think I just gave you your first point. Well said.***
 nkickha
spacer The ME is strong in that one... BYE!***
 TigerGrad'93
spacer Like Feaster in football, I will never subscribe to the
 BillgoCU
spacer Re: Like Feaster in football, I will never subscribe to the
 Wnctigerfamily
spacer Re: Like Feaster in football, I will never subscribe to the
 TigerAidan
spacer BIG THUMBS UP FROM ME
 greene®
spacer Re: BIG THUMBS UP FROM ME
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: BIG THUMBS UP FROM ME
 mpercy®
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 Tigerclaws2®
spacer Its not just NIL. The biggie is disparity in TV contract
 truthorlou
spacer Re: Its not just NIL. The biggie is disparity in TV contract
 TigerAidan
spacer Low blow
 ClemsonTiger06
spacer Did us dirty...
 sbdy
spacer Re: Did us dirty...
 Morris24
spacer Re: Did us dirty...
 sbdy
spacer Re: Did us dirty...
 pluffmudtiger®
spacer Re: Did us dirty...
 HarleyTgr
spacer Re: Did us dirty...
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Did us dirty...
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer this kid can eat a dag of bicks***
 CUinDE®
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 BrabbTiger22
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 aroseforthehall
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 TigerAidan
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer WHO?***
 prudentialtiger
spacer Nooooooo for the love of God!***
 ClemsonSCTiger
spacer I can't pull for him there.
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 insanetigerfan08
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Great, hopefully this is the last post
 Reckless96®
spacer Makes NO sense.
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer He's a jerk.***
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 jeffro74
spacer Re: TNET: All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Why? Don’t get this one at all.***
 TGRRAG
spacer I hope the best for him, that he is drafted and does not
 tigeron®
spacer Punk move***
 morbidtiger®
Read all 58 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week