All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school

All-American former Tiger Billy Amick commits to SEC school
Former
Clemson All-American
Billy Amick is headed to one of the last schools he faced as a Tiger.
Amick announced a commitment to Tennessee on Thursday. He was reported to enter the transfer portal back on June 16. "Excited for what is next! Go vols!" Amick said on Twitter. Amick and the Tigers fell to Tennessee in extra innings in the NCAA Tournament regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, before the Vols went on to win the regional and eventually make the College World Series. Amick only played in nine games as a freshman, but he worked his way into the lineup and surged as a sophomore. Amick earned first-team All-American honors by hitting .413 (team-best) with 13 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .772 slugging percentage (team-best). Amick totaled seven RBIs in Clemson's ACC Baseball Championship run. Excited for what is next! Go vols! @Vol_Baseball pic.twitter.com/kxC2nNIr40
