ACC coaches pick Clemson fifth in Atlantic Division

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville and Wake Forest have been selected as the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball co-favorites by the league’s 14 head coaches.

The Cardinals and Demon Deacons were each chosen as the ACC’s likely overall winner by six coaches in this season’s preseason poll released Thursday. Clemson and Virginia Tech each received one vote.

Louisville edged Wake Forest in the coaches’ vote for the likely Atlantic Division champion, while Miami was the clear Coastal Division favorite.

The Atlantic Division first-place predictions mirrored the overall balloting with Louisville and Wake Forest again receiving six votes each. When team rankings were tallied (seven points for each first-place votes, six points for each second-place, etc.), the Cardinals finished with 89 total points to the Demon Deacons’ 84.

Florida State and NC State tied for third place in the Atlantic Division voting with 58 points each, followed by Clemson (47), Notre Dame (38) and Boston College (18). Clemson and NC State each received one first-place vote.

Ten coaches picked Miami to win the Coastal Division, while Virginia had two first-place votes and defending ACC champion North Carolina and Virginia Tech received one each.

The Hurricanes totaled 93 total points, followed by Virginia with 75 and UNC with 72. Reigning Coastal Division champ Virginia Tech (64), Georgia Tech (45), Duke (26) and Pitt (17) rounded out the predicted Coastal order of finish.

Louisville placed atop the Atlantic Division last season, while Wake Forest was third. Miami finished second in the Coastal Division, one game behind first-place Virginia Tech. All were among the ACC’s nine-team NCAA tournament contingent, which tied for the most of any conference.

Ten ACC teams have been ranked in at least one major poll during the 2023 preseason, and 19 different ACC players have been named to at least one preseason All-America Team.

The ACC has placed at least one team in each of the last 16 College World Series and at least six teams in each of the last 18 NCAA tournaments.

All 14 ACC baseball teams open their seasons on Friday, February 17, with conference play set to begin on Friday, March 10. The 15-game ACC Baseball Championship will be held May 23-28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. ACC Network will be on hand for the first five days of the tournament, with ESPN or ESPN2 set to carry Sunday’s championship game.

Full tournament ticket books are now available at DurhamBulls.com or by calling the Durham Bulls Box Office at 919-965-BULL (2855). Please see here for the direct link to online ticket sales.

2023 ACC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

Overall ACC Champion

Louisville (6)

Wake Forest (6)

Clemson (1)

Virginia Tech (1)

Atlantic Division

1. Louisville (6) - 89

2. Wake Forest (6) - 84

3. NC State (1) - 58

Florida State - 58

5. Clemson (1) - 47

6. Notre Dame - 38

7. Boston College - 18

Coastal Division

1. Miami (10) - 93

2. Virginia (2) - 75

3. North Carolina (1) - 72

4. Virginia Tech (1) - 64

5. Georgia Tech - 45

6. Duke - 26

7. Pitt - 17