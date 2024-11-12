2025 Clemson baseball schedule announced

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers, which are set to begin their 128th season under third-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, starts their 2025 schedule with three games in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas from Feb. 14-16. Clemson’s home opener is against Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. All game times for the 2025 season are subject to change. The Tigers open the season by playing Oklahoma State, Arizona and Ole Miss in Arlington, marking their first regular-season games outside of the Eastern Time Zone since 2005. Clemson and South Carolina square off in a three-game series, beginning Friday, Feb. 28 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The two teams play again the following day at Fluor Field in Greenville before concluding the series in Columbia on March 2. The two rivals have met 335 times. After returning to Fluor Field for a game against USC Upstate on March 4, the Tigers play their next 15 games at home during a 20-day stretch. Later in the season, the Tigers play the two-new ACC members, Stanford and California. The Tigers’ five ACC home series are against Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Stanford, Louisville and Duke, while Clemson’s ACC road series are at Georgia Tech, California, NC State, Florida State and Pittsburgh. The Tigers do not play Boston College, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech during the regular season. Twelve teams participate in the ACC Tournament at Durham (N.C.) Bulls Athletic Park from May 20-25. The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ schedule is HERE! #Team128



