2024 ACC Baseball Championship tickets on sale

Press Release by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Single-session tickets for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament, scheduled for May 21-26, at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, are now on sale. In addition to single-session tickets, all-session passes and weekend passes are on sale for the ACC Baseball Championship. All-session passes begin at $170 for field box and $225 for club seats. Weekend passes begin at $50 for outfield seats, $60 for field box and $80 for club seats. All full ticket books include admission to each of the 15 tournament games, including the championship game on Sunday. Tickets are priced as follows: Tuesday-Friday (Friday day games only) Club - $22 Field Box - $17 Friday night, Saturday and Sunday Club - $27 Field Box - $22 Outfield - $17 Standing Room Only - $12 All-Session Books Club - $225 Field Box - $170 Weekend Pass (Friday night, Saturday and Sunday) Club - $80 Field Box - $60 Outfield - $50 Be sure to purchase tickets in advance as tickets will be subject to a price increase on the day of games. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase two outfield tickets to the games on Tuesday, May 21, for just $22. On Thursday, fans can snag a Bojangles Four-Pack, which includes four tickets and a Bojangles gift card for just $54. Additional promotions will take place throughout the entirety of the ACC Championship. On “WINSday”, fans will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes throughout the games. “Thirsty Thursday” will feature a multitude of beverage specials and Friday night will feature postgame fireworks. On Saturday, kids are welcome to run the bases following the last semifinal game. Championship Sunday will also be Military Appreciation Day throughout the ballpark as ticket specials will be made available to both active-duty service members and veterans. The 12 teams in the 2024 championship will be grouped into four pools of three teams apiece. Pool play will take place Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (May 21-24). Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on ACC Network. Round-robin pool play will determine the matchups for Saturday’s semifinal games, which are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. also on ACC Network, while Sunday’s championship contest will begin at noon on ESPN2. The full bracket for the tournament will be finalized and announced on Sunday, May 19, following the completion of regular season play. Located in Uptown Charlotte, Truist Field opened in 2014 and is the host facility for the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The stadium hosted the 2016 Triple-A All-Star Game and has been the site of more than 25 collegiate baseball games. The stadium’s capacity is 10,200, and it has hosted more than four million fans since opening just under 10 years ago. Additionally, the ACC has placed at least one team in each of the last 17 Men’s College World Series, including Wake Forest and Virginia in 2023. Seven ACC baseball programs are currently ranked in the top 25 of the most recent D1Baseball Poll. Last season, eight ACC teams were selected to compete in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, which marked the seventh year since 2010 that at least eight ACC teams landed spots in the field. The ACC has placed at least six teams in the NCAA tournament for 19 straight years. A total of 107 ACC teams have earned NCAA bids in the last 14 tournament years. The 14 current ACC baseball teams have a combined 101 Men’s College World Series appearances. Fifty-four ACC players were selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, including 12 on opening night. It marked the 32nd consecutive year at least one ACC player was selected in the opening round and the eighth straight year the ACC placed at least one draftee among the top 15 picks.