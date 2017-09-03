Report: Spiller re-signs with Chiefs
by - Staff Writer - 2017-09-03 16:08:07.0
    |
Spiller is set to start the season with the Chiefs after a strong training camp (USA TODAY photo).

A day after not making the initial 53-man roster, C.J. Spiller is expected to sign again with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a Kansas City Star report.


Chiefs general manager Brett Veach alluded to the move yesterday.



The initial K.C. roster had just two running backs listed after Spiller who, by all accounts, had a strong training camp.

Last season, Spiller saw limited game-action with six carries for 18 yards with six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in short stints with the Jets and Seahawks after being cut by the Saints soon after the finish of training camp.

The Saints signed Spiller in 2015 to a four-year, $16 million deal as a free agent. He finished the season with 36 carries for 112 yards and 34 catches (on 44 targets) for 239 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Over his NFL career, Spiller had 704 rushes for 3,451 yards with 12 rushing touchdowns and 4,867 yards from scrimmage and 20 total scores. In 2012, Spiller was named to the Pro Bowl as his most productive NFL seasons to date were with the Buffalo Bills. He was selected in the first round by Buffalo in 2010.

Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
    |
Loading...
Post your comments!
Discuss this update on the Football Board - Chat about this update in TigerActive Chat
Latest TigerNet Articles

ESPN expert ranks Clemson No. 1 after early games

Clemson commit highlights: Lawrence answers bulletin-board material

Report: Former Clemson WR to sign with Chargers

Former Clemson DT waived by Bengals

Two suspended Auburn players will play vs. Clemson

Former Clemson DT re-signs with Bengals

Relentless: Tigers' defense shuts down Kent St., prepares for Auburn

Running backs shine in opener, including true freshman Etienne

WATCH: ESPN feature on Clemson cheerleading
Follow TigerNet
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Updates
Daily Digest
Best of the Week