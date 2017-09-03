Report: Spiller re-signs with Chiefs

A day after not making the initial 53-man roster, C.J. Spiller is expected to sign again with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a Kansas City Star report.

The Chiefs have re-signed CJ Spiller, per a source — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 3, 2017

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach alluded to the move yesterday.

#Chiefs GM Brett Veach says CJ Spiller could still end up on roster. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 2, 2017

Remember, vested veterans with 4 or more years on week 1 rosters have contract guaranteed for year. Spiller fits that category. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 2, 2017

The initial K.C. roster had just two running backs listed after Spiller who, by all accounts, had a strong training camp.

Last season, Spiller saw limited game-action with six carries for 18 yards with six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in short stints with the Jets and Seahawks after being cut by the Saints soon after the finish of training camp.

The Saints signed Spiller in 2015 to a four-year, $16 million deal as a free agent. He finished the season with 36 carries for 112 yards and 34 catches (on 44 targets) for 239 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Over his NFL career, Spiller had 704 rushes for 3,451 yards with 12 rushing touchdowns and 4,867 yards from scrimmage and 20 total scores. In 2012, Spiller was named to the Pro Bowl as his most productive NFL seasons to date were with the Buffalo Bills. He was selected in the first round by Buffalo in 2010.