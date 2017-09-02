Report: Former Clemson DL released by Jaguars
by - Assoc. Editor - 2017-09-02 11:42:40.0
    |
Jerry Lai - USA Today Sports

Former Clemson defensive lineman Malliciah Goodman has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon according to his agent.

Goodman has had previous NFL stints with the Seahawks, Saints, and mostly with the Falcons.

In three NFL seasons, he had 32 tackles (17 solos), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one pass defended.

He was selected in the fourth round with the #127 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft as he had 150 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks at Clemson.

    |
