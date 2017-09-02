Mike Williams injury update

Huge news for fans of the San Diego Chargers and the Clemson football program.

Chargers rookie receiver Mike Williams will be coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list and will be activated to begin the season according to multiple reports. If he had stayed on the PUP list to begin the season, he would have had to miss a mandatory of six games.

The new Los Angeles Chargers target has missed preseason action while recovering from a herniated disc (back).

Last season, Williams led the Tigers in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,361) and receiving touchdowns (11). He was selected No. 7 overall in the NFL Draft by the Chargers in April.

Williams totaled 177 receptions for 2,727 yards and 21 touchdowns in 1,871 snaps over 42 games (30 starts) during his time in Clemson. He ranks third in school history in receiving touchdowns, fourth in receiving yards and fifth in receptions.