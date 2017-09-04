Mike Williams getting closer to practicing

Chargers rookie wide receiver Mike Williams will be coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list and be activated to begin the 2017 NFL season. If he had stayed on the PUP list to start the season, he would have had to miss a mandatory of six games.

The new Los Angeles Chargers target has missed preseason action while recovering from a herniated disc (back).

General manager Tom Telesco said that Williams is progressing nicely but not ready to practice yet.

"Obviously it’s encouraging that he’s on the 53-man roster right now and not PUP, so that’s positive," Telesco told the team's website. "We’ll just stay with the plan that’s been put in place. I would say he’s still a couple weeks away from practicing. He’ll do more this week and the following week as far as what he’s doing on the side. That will continue to progress. And then we’ll gradually start working him into practice after that. We still have several weeks in front of us.

Williams not only has to get healthy but learn the offense in the next few weeks.

"It’s not only rehabbing injury; he has to get back and ready in football condition again. Running routes. The timing. Learning the offense and everything like that, so there is still some work in front of him. But obviously, it’s very encouraging where he is right now. Hopefully, it just continues to be positive steps."

Last season, Williams led the Tigers in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,361) and receiving touchdowns (11). He was selected No. 7 overall in the NFL Draft by the Chargers in April.

Williams totaled 177 receptions for 2,727 yards and 21 touchdowns in 1,871 snaps over 42 games (30 starts) during his time in Clemson. He ranks third in school history in receiving touchdowns, fourth in receiving yards and fifth in receptions.