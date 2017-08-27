Martavis Bryant on Colts DB: "Tried to hurt me"

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was back in action in his second preseason game as the Steelers suffered a 19-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

Bryant believes that one of the plays was dirty and intentional by Colts safety Matthias Farley.

"I feel better about my body and my ability on the field. I don't have to worry about taking so many injuries from different plays like yesterday where (Fairley) tried to hurt me," Bryant told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler after the game. "Just making sure my body feels good and I stay in shape."

Bryant took a screen pass for a three-yard loss as cornerback Vontae Davis make the shoestring tackle but then Farley made a massive hit that appeared late. Check out the video below, courtesy of the Steelers Depot.

"I was already on the ground. It is what it is," Bryant said. "My foot was already bent. ... (Farley) just came in and hit me."

The video shows that Bryant's knee was already down by the ankle tackle and then he gets creamed up high by Farley. It's not a pleasant feeling when your lower body gets twisted backwards, and then someone takes another shot at you.

The referees did not penalize Farley for the apparent late hit.

Bryant finished the game with five catches for 23 yards during the contest and was matched up some with Colts cornerback T.J. Green.