Former Clemson player named director of NFL Legends community

Eleven-year NFL veteran James Trapp has been named Executive Director of the NFL Legends Community, the league announced today.

The NFL Legends Community was launched in July 2013, with the objective of celebrating, embracing and connecting all former players with each other, their former teams and the NFL. Serving as a central resource for former players, the NFL Legends Community provides unique opportunities for Legends to engage year-round through team engagement, educational programming and professional development, total wellness, networking opportunities and social media channels. To date, more than 5,900 Legends are registered in the NFL Legends Community.

Under Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations TROY VINCENT, Trapp will lead the NFL’s continuous efforts to assist players in a successful transition into their post-playing experience and report to Senior Vice President of Football Communications and Marketing TRACY PERLMAN.



“Our ongoing goal is to develop and maintain strong relationships with our former players who have partnered with the league and clubs to make our game what it is today,” Vincent said. “James is a players’ player and brings with him the relationship management skills and organizational abilities to serve and care for the brotherhood of our Legends community.”

A third-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Raiders in 1993, Trapp spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, Ravens and Jaguars, helping Baltimore to a victory in Super Bowl XXXV to conclude the 2000 season. Trapp joins the league office after having served as the Assistant Director of Player Engagement for the Buffalo Bills in 2015, playing a key role in bettering the lives of players off the field.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to be a part of The NFL Legends Community,” Trapp said. “Our goals include vigorous efforts towards emphasizing clarity and consistency in the messaging, celebrating our former players and helping to engage them to utilize all of the benefits and programs available to them by making the programs more visible, accessible and relevant in ways to best serve all former NFL players. Our focus has always been and always will be the well-being of those who have played this game."

Trapp will oversee the implementation of a strategy to continue to reach and engage Legends nationwide, working with a network of NFL Legends directors and coordinators arranged by geographic region.



