Former Clemson WR cleared for opener

Former Clemson wide receiver Martavis Bryant cleared his latest hurdle from the NFL Friday afternoon.

Bryant is now allowed to prepare for and play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their opener at Cleveland on Sept. 10, as well as the rest of the season, after an NFL ruling. The T.L. Hanna product was suspended all of last season due to violating the league's NFL's substance-abuse policy.

He was initially cleared for some offseason work with the team back in April and then preseason activities in early August.

The Steelers selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. Around two suspensions, he's totaled 76 catches for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns.