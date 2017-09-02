Former Clemson OL traded to Seahawks
The final 53-man roster cuts meant plenty of movement in the NFL Saturday, and that included a former Clemson offensive lineman.

Isaiah Battle, who left school early to go in the 2015 NFL supplemental draft (St. Louis Rams), was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2018 conditional NFL draft pick.

The 6-foot-7 and 290-pound tackle had signed with Kansas City in the offseason.

Battle, a Brooklyn native, started 15-of-27 games played while with Clemson, posting 32 knockdowns in 1,336 snaps.

