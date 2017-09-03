Former Clemson DT re-signs with Bengals
by - Assoc. Editor - 2017-09-03 14:20:42.0
    |
Aaron Doster - USA Today Sports

Well, that didn't take very long.

Former Clemson defensive tackle DeShawn Williams will re-sign with the Cincinnati Bengals as a practice squad player on Sunday after being among the 23 players released by the team on Saturday.

The Bengals have always been high on Williams' motor on the gridiron.

Williams played four games with the Bengals last season and had a tackle and half of a sack. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad with the Bengals in 2015 after being an undrafted free agent out of Clemson.

The talented Daniel (HS) product had 161 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 24 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, one recovered fumble and two blocked kicks in 1,235 snaps over 53 games (17 starts) at Clemson.

    |
