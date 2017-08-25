Brees says Texans defense will 'equip' Watson

Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the latest NFL All-Pro to shower former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson with praise this week.

Houston spent a couple practices with the Saints and Brees was asked his assessment of the first-round pick.

"Listen, he's as talented as they come and he's played in and won a lot of big football games,” Brees told reporters. “He's played extremely well against some pretty well-respected teams and defenses.

“Obviously, when you look at that Alabama defense and what he was able to accomplish over those guys over the last two years. (He’s) been in a lot of big situations and won a lot of big games.”

Watson was tagged as the Texans’ backup quarterback this week, behind fourth-year pro Tom Savage. The Gainesville, Georgia, product has scored two rushing touchdowns in preseason action, completing 18-of-35 pass attempts for 281 yards.

Brees says Houston’s defense will have Watson prepared, in time.

"Anytime you take a step to the NFL, there's adjustments from college. It’s a new system. The speed of the game. Probably what he gets to go up against in practice every day with that defense and pass rush,” Brees said, pausing with a smile, “that’s more going to equip him for what the NFL is going to be."

After a Patriots-Texans practice earlier in August, five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said Watson has a “great future” ahead of him.

"He has all the ability,” Brady said. “It was great to meet him. He's had so many great games. Pro football players watch a lot of college players because Saturday nights we're at the hotel (before games). Clemson was on a lot and obviously they won a lot of games.”

Brees had a chance to mentor Watson and more NFL draft prospects in workouts in San Diego this March.

“I gave him my perspective,” said Brees. “My experience, albeit 16 years previous. What they do now for those guys in the draft and preparing them for what’s to come in the NFL is lightyears ahead of where we were 16 years ago. I tried to give him as much advice as I could.”

The Saints host the Texans for an 8 p.m. preseason game Saturday night.

