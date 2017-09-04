Ben Boulware signs with NFC team

Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware has signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday according to Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Boulware was cut by the Carolina Panthers on Saturday as he had one total tackle during his limited action during the preseason.

In 2016, Boulware was named to the Jack Lambert Award as the nation’s top linebacker and second-team All-American by AFCA, Football Writers Association, Phil Steele, USA Today and Walter Camp. He was the team leader on Clemson's national title team with 131 tackles in 882 snaps (14 starts) and added 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Boulware was a two-year starter at linebacker at Clemson and posted 352 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, 41 quarterback pressures, 10 pass breakups, six caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles in 2,131 snaps over 53 games (31 starts) in his career. He had 17 career double-figure tackle games, and Clemson was 16-1 in those games.