Ben Boulware signs with NFC team
by - 2017-09-04 21:00:11.0
    |

Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware has signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday according to Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Boulware was cut by the Carolina Panthers on Saturday as he had one total tackle during his limited action during the preseason.

In 2016, Boulware was named to the Jack Lambert Award as the nation’s top linebacker and second-team All-American by AFCA, Football Writers Association, Phil Steele, USA Today and Walter Camp. He was the team leader on Clemson's national title team with 131 tackles in 882 snaps (14 starts) and added 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Boulware was a two-year starter at linebacker at Clemson and posted 352 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, 41 quarterback pressures, 10 pass breakups, six caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles in 2,131 snaps over 53 games (31 starts) in his career. He had 17 career double-figure tackle games, and Clemson was 16-1 in those games.

Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
    |
Loading...
Post your comments!
Discuss this update on the Football Board - Chat about this update in TigerActive Chat
Latest TigerNet Articles

Swinney gives Monday injury update

CBS Sports projects Playoff rematch

Elliott says his offense "will be tested under the lights in Death Valley"

Wilkins: "We clicked on all three phases"

Lawrence on injury: "My toe is great"

Bryant on Auburn: "It's going to be a challenge"

Crowder on Auburn: "They are physical up front"

Elliott on Auburn: "It's going to be a good challenge"

Kevin Steele on facing Clemson: "We've got a great challenge this week"
Follow TigerNet
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Updates
Daily Digest
Best of the Week